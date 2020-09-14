1/
Stephen J. Jupinka
Stephen J. Jupinka

Stephen J. Jupinka, 78, of Wellfleet, MA and Fort Myers, FL, formerly of Fords and Middletown, NJ, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 10, 2020. Born in Perth Amboy to Stephen and Adele Jupinka, Stephen graduated from St. Mary's High School in Perth Amboy and earned his Bachelor's Degree from Saint Joseph's College of Indiana. Stephen worked for over 20 years with Ronald Mark & Associates until his retirement. Above everything, Stephen loved the company of his family and friends. Coming in a close second was clamming in Wellfleet, sunsets in Florida, good meals and Stoli on the rocks while talking baseball. Beloved husband of the late Barbara Jupinka. Loving father of Stephen A. Jupinka and wife Tracey, Lee Jupinka and wife Marlene and Christopher Jupinka and wife Susie. Cherished grandfather of Sarah, Brooke, Alexandria, Stephen, Amanda and Anna. Caring brother of Jo Ann. A Memorial Gathering will be held on Saturday, September 19th from 2:00pm to 4:00pm at the Flynn and Son Funeral Home, 23 Ford Avenue, Fords. A Prayer Service will commence at 3:00pm. Memories and Condolences may be shared at www.flynnfuneral.com.




Published in Home News Tribune from Sep. 14 to Sep. 16, 2020.
