Stephen J. Kady
South Brunswick - Stephen J. Kady passed away on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, New Brunswick. He was 72.
Born in New Brunswick, he lived in Edison and Franklin Township before moving to South Brunswick in 2007.
Prior to retiring in 2014, Stephen was a Lieutenant for the New Jersey Department of Corrections, Avenel, NJ.
He was a United States Air Force veteran having proudly served as Sergeant during the Vietnam War.
Stephen was a parishioner of St. Augustine of Canterbury R.C. Church, Kendall Park.
He was predeceased by his parents, William and Mary (Maternack) Kady.
Stephen is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Mary (Kenney); brother, William of Edison, and many nieces and nephews.
He was an avid hunter and fisherman with a great love of the outdoors. He and his wife traveled the world extensively, enjoying many wonderful adventures.
Stephen was very proud of his eight nephews all whom are serving in the law enforcement community.
His personality was bigger than life, he lit up a room with his infectious laugh and his never-ending zest for life. There wasn't a person who met Steve who didn't walk away with a smile on their face, he will be greatly missed by all.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at 9:00am, at The BRUNSWICK MEMORIAL HOME, 454 Cranbury Road, followed by a 10:00am Mass of Christian Burial at St. Augustine of Canterbury R.C. Church, Kendall Park. Interment will follow at St. Peter's Cemetery, New Brunswick.
Friends may visit on Tuesday, October 6th, from 4:00 to 8:00pm, at the funeral home. For directions, please visit www.brunswickmemorialhome.com
Memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project
, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516 (woundedwarriorproject.org
)