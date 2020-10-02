1/1
Stephen J. Kady
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Stephen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Stephen J. Kady

South Brunswick - Stephen J. Kady passed away on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, New Brunswick. He was 72.

Born in New Brunswick, he lived in Edison and Franklin Township before moving to South Brunswick in 2007.

Prior to retiring in 2014, Stephen was a Lieutenant for the New Jersey Department of Corrections, Avenel, NJ.

He was a United States Air Force veteran having proudly served as Sergeant during the Vietnam War.

Stephen was a parishioner of St. Augustine of Canterbury R.C. Church, Kendall Park.

He was predeceased by his parents, William and Mary (Maternack) Kady.

Stephen is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Mary (Kenney); brother, William of Edison, and many nieces and nephews.

He was an avid hunter and fisherman with a great love of the outdoors. He and his wife traveled the world extensively, enjoying many wonderful adventures.

Stephen was very proud of his eight nephews all whom are serving in the law enforcement community.

His personality was bigger than life, he lit up a room with his infectious laugh and his never-ending zest for life. There wasn't a person who met Steve who didn't walk away with a smile on their face, he will be greatly missed by all.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at 9:00am, at The BRUNSWICK MEMORIAL HOME, 454 Cranbury Road, followed by a 10:00am Mass of Christian Burial at St. Augustine of Canterbury R.C. Church, Kendall Park. Interment will follow at St. Peter's Cemetery, New Brunswick.

Friends may visit on Tuesday, October 6th, from 4:00 to 8:00pm, at the funeral home. For directions, please visit www.brunswickmemorialhome.com

Memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516 (woundedwarriorproject.org)




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Home News Tribune from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
6
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Brunswick Memorial Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
7
Funeral service
09:00 AM
Brunswick Memorial Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
7
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Augustine of Canterbury R.C. Church
Send Flowers
OCT
7
Interment
St. Peter's Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Brunswick Memorial Funeral Home
454 Cranbury Rd
East Brunswick, NJ 08816
(732) 254-9393
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Brunswick Memorial Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved