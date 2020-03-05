|
Stephen Jasper Banks
Somerset - Stephen J. Banks, 70, passed away on Tuesday, March 03, 2020 at Robert Wood
Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick, New Jersey.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, March 8th from 4:00 to 6:00 P.M. at Eternal Life Christian Center, 322 Franklin Blvd, Somerset, NJ 08873.
Funeral & Committal services will be held at Rising Star Baptist Church, Emporia, Virginia.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to Gleason Funeral Home, Somerset, NJ.
Published in Home News Tribune from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020