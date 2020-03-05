Services
Gleason Funeral Home
1360 Hamilton St.
Somerset, NJ 08873
(732) 545-0700
Memorial service
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Eternal Life Christian Center
322 Franklin Blvd
Somerset, NJ
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stephen Jasper Banks


1949 - 2020
Stephen Jasper Banks Obituary
Stephen Jasper Banks

Somerset - Stephen J. Banks, 70, passed away on Tuesday, March 03, 2020 at Robert Wood

Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick, New Jersey.

A memorial service will be held on Sunday, March 8th from 4:00 to 6:00 P.M. at Eternal Life Christian Center, 322 Franklin Blvd, Somerset, NJ 08873.

Funeral & Committal services will be held at Rising Star Baptist Church, Emporia, Virginia.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Gleason Funeral Home, Somerset, NJ.
Published in Home News Tribune from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020
