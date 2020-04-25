Services
Stephen John Chubrick

Stephen John Chubrick Obituary
Stephen John Chubrick

Formerly of Bound Brook - Stephen John Chubrick, 83, died Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at the New Jersey Fireman's Home in Boonton, NJ.

Born and raised in Ashley, PA, Stephen then moved to Bound Brook to raise his family with his late wife, Jean. Stephen retired to Florida and recently relocated to South Plainfield.

After serving with the United States Air Force, Stephen worked for Delco Battery as a General Manager for 35 years. A voluntary fireman for 27 years in Bound Brook, Hose Co. #2, Stephen was also a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Bound Brook.

Stephen is predeceased by his wife, Jean Chubrick and daughter Cathleen Chubrick; surviving are his daughter, Jean Sherwood and her husband Daniel of South Plainifield; grandchildren, Stephanie Sherwood and Jennifer Porga; and great-grandchildren Allison Porga and Ryan Moditz all of South Plainfield.

Funeral services are private and under the direction of the McCriskin - Gustafson Home For Funerals, 2425 Plainfield Avenue, South Plainfield NJ 07080.

A memorial mass will be held at a later date.
Published in Courier News from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020
