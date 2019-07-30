|
|
Stephen Kovacs
Newtown, PA - Stephen E. Kovacs of Newtown, PA died peacefully at home with family on Thursday, July 25, 2019. He was 94.
Born in Carteret, N.J., Stephen was the son of the late Stephen and Helen Kovacs; beloved husband of the late Irene Kovacs for 63 years, and father of the late Richard A. Kovacs and Rodney A. Kovacs.
Known as Steve by everyone, he was a resident of Carteret for more than 64 years before retiring to Bucks County, PA in 1989 where he resided in Chalfont, Warwick, and finally in Newtown since 2010.
While a resident of Chalfont, Steve was a communicant and very active member of the senior citizen club at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church in Hilltown, PA with his wife Irene. He later attended St. Andrew Church while living in Newtown. He was a former communicant of St. Elizabeth Church and St. Joseph Church, both in Carteret.
Steve was a U.S. Navy veteran of WWII who served on the USS Eldorado and received two bronze stars for his participation in the battles of Iwo Jima and Okinawa. Prior to the Pacific Campaign, Steve also served on the USS Cherokee in the European Atlantic Campaign.
Steve worked in sales for most of his career until retiring as the National Sales Manager for Trans USA Corporation, a cable and video supply company in East Brunswick, NJ.
He loved gatherings and parties with his cherished family, gardening, traveling, and watching football on TV, and birthday cakes.
Steve is survived by his son Kenneth S. Kovacs and his wife Patricia A. of Newtown. He is also survived by his three cherished grandchildren and their spouses Kimberly and Kevin Wojcik, Kathleen, and Kenneth and Beth Kovacs, and his four wonderful great-grandchildren, Autumn, Tyler, Trace, and Trent.
Funeral services will begin at 9:30am on Thursday, August 1, 2019 from CHUBENKO FUNERAL HOME, 625 Port Reading Avenue, Port Reading followed by a 10am Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joseph R.C. Church in Carteret. Interment will follow at St. Gertrude Cemetery in Colonia.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 from 6pm to 8pm at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts in Stephen E. Kovacs name may be designated for Chandler Hall Home Hospice Care payable to Chandler Hall Philanthropy Office, 99 Barclay Street, Newtown, PA 18940.
To send online condolences, please visit www.chubenkofh.com
Published in Home News Tribune on July 30, 2019