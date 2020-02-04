|
Stephen L. "Butchie" Doochack
South Bound Brook - Stephen L. "Butchie" Doochack, 68, passed away peacefully at his home in South Bound Brook on Sunday, February 2 with his loving sister Francine by his side. Born in Plainfield, he was the son of the late Stephen M and Julianne (Krasnansky) Doochack.
Stephen worked for many years as a Packaging Specialist at the Center of Educational Advancement in Flemington ,it was a job that he loved. He enjoyed going bowling, playing the drums and the tambourine whenever he got the chance. He loved being at the shore and going on the boardwalk, going to Somerset Patriots games, watching his sisters softball games and Colonial Park. Stephen loved going to church and listening to praise music and dancing. Stephen was gentle soul and a loving brother who will be deeply missed by those who knew him.
Besides his parents, Stephen was predeceased by his sisters Gail and Jane. He is survived by his loving sister Francine Mizeski, his brother Richard Doochack and sister Julianne Grillo, as well as by many nieces and nephews.
Friends may visit the family on Thursday, February 6, from 5:00-8:00pm at the Sheenan Funeral Home, 233 Dunellen Ave in Dunellen. A funeral service will be held on Friday February 7 at 10AM at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Lake Nelson Memorial Park in Piscataway.
Published in Courier News from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020