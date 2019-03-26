Services
Brunswick Memorial Funeral Home
454 Cranbury Rd
East Brunswick, NJ 08816
(732) 254-9393
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Brunswick Memorial Funeral Home
454 Cranbury Rd
East Brunswick, NJ 08816
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Stephen Sabo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stephen M. Sabo Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Stephen M. Sabo Jr. Obituary
Stephen M. Sabo Jr.

Spotswood - Stephen M. Sabo Jr. passed away on Thursday, March 21, 2019, at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, New Brunswick. He was 75.

Born in New Brunswick, he grew up in Woodbridge. After graduating from Woodbridge High School, he enlisted in the Navy during the Vietnam War as hospital corpsman. He was assigned to the USS Essex, where they assisted in retrieving astronauts from the first Apollo mission. Stephen would then be stationed in Antarctica before retiring in 1969.

Stephen returned to Spotswood, where he would permanently reside. Prior to retiring, Stephen worked 20+ years as a blue seal operator for Rhône-Poulenc, Dayton. He was a member of The Polish American Citizen's Club of Spotswood, Spotswood American Legion Post 253, and the VFW Post 4589, Spotswood.

Stephen was a history buff, passionate NY Mets fan, and cat lover. He liked to spend his time for many years in his cultivated garden and fishing local lakes. He was always ready to have a conversation with anyone and to have a hardy laugh.

Surviving are his sister, Josephine (Josie) Faber of East Windsor; niece, Lara (Larakins) Dykstra of North Brunswick; nephew, Stephen (Little Steve'arino) Faber of East Windsor, and family friends, Mark and Carol Vaivada of Spotswood.

Friends may visit on Wednesday, March 27, 2019, from 6-8 PM, at The BRUNSWICK MEMORIAL HOME, 454 Cranbury Road, East Brunswick. For directions, please visit www.brunswickmemorialhome.com.
Published in Home News Tribune on Mar. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now