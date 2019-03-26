|
|
Stephen M. Sabo Jr.
Spotswood - Stephen M. Sabo Jr. passed away on Thursday, March 21, 2019, at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, New Brunswick. He was 75.
Born in New Brunswick, he grew up in Woodbridge. After graduating from Woodbridge High School, he enlisted in the Navy during the Vietnam War as hospital corpsman. He was assigned to the USS Essex, where they assisted in retrieving astronauts from the first Apollo mission. Stephen would then be stationed in Antarctica before retiring in 1969.
Stephen returned to Spotswood, where he would permanently reside. Prior to retiring, Stephen worked 20+ years as a blue seal operator for Rhône-Poulenc, Dayton. He was a member of The Polish American Citizen's Club of Spotswood, Spotswood American Legion Post 253, and the VFW Post 4589, Spotswood.
Stephen was a history buff, passionate NY Mets fan, and cat lover. He liked to spend his time for many years in his cultivated garden and fishing local lakes. He was always ready to have a conversation with anyone and to have a hardy laugh.
Surviving are his sister, Josephine (Josie) Faber of East Windsor; niece, Lara (Larakins) Dykstra of North Brunswick; nephew, Stephen (Little Steve'arino) Faber of East Windsor, and family friends, Mark and Carol Vaivada of Spotswood.
Friends may visit on Wednesday, March 27, 2019, from 6-8 PM, at The BRUNSWICK MEMORIAL HOME, 454 Cranbury Road, East Brunswick. For directions, please visit www.brunswickmemorialhome.com.
Published in Home News Tribune on Mar. 26, 2019