Sayreville - Stephen Makwinski, age 90 of the Melrose section of Sayreville, passed away Monday, April 13, 2020 at Raritan Bay Medical Center in Old Bridge, Born in South Amboy, he was a lifelong resident of Sayreville. Before his retirement, Steve worked for the Middlesex County Utility Authority. He was a US Army Veteran of the Korean War. Stephen was a communicant of Sacred Heart RC Church in South Amboy and a volunteer fireman for many years with Melrose Fire Company.

Stephen is predeceased by his parents Stephen and Clara Makwinski and his sister Irene Makwinski. Surviving are his wife of 65 years the former Shirley Herrmann, his children Stephen, Judith Casparius and her husband Edward, Joanne Kriston and her husband William, his grandchildren William Kriston and his wife Larisa Lemesevski, Jennifer Morris and her husband Mark, Allison Casparius, Melissa Casparius and her husband Umair Naeem, Stephen Makwinski, Kara Makwinski and his great grandchildren Anna & Sean Morris.

Funeral services are private following federal regulations for COVID-19 under the direction of Carmen F. Spezzi Funeral Home, 15 Cherry Lane, Parlin. Letters of condolence to the family and completed arrangements may be found by visiting www.spezzifuneralhome.com.
Published in Home News Tribune from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020
