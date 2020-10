Or Copy this URL to Share

Stephen Martin Carson



Stephen Martin Carson, age 73, died on Thursday, October 15 with his wife at his side after a long battle with Alzheimer's. He is survived by his wife Arlene of 49 years; son David Carson of Whitehouse Station, NJ; daughter Cheryl and son-in-law Nofre Vaquer of Flourtown, PA; and his two beautiful granddaughters, Lydia and Margot. He is preceded in death by his sister Lynne.









