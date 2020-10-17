Stephen Peters



South Amboy - Stephen J. Peters, 63, of South Amboy died on Thursday October 15, 2020 at JFK Medical Center, Edison. Born in New York City he was previously employed by the South Amboy Housing Authority. An associate member of the American Legion he was also a life member of the VFG social club.



Son of the late Gus and Anna Murphy Peters he is also predeceased by his nephew Wayne Olsen in 2012 and many aunts and uncles. He is survived by his brothers Guy Peters and his wife Ling of Georgia and Daniel Peters of Monmouth Beach; his sisters Susan Olsen of South Amboy and Elizabeth McCarthy and her husband Pat of South Amboy and several nieces, nephews and cousins.



Funeral services will be held on Tuesday October 20, 2020 at 3:30pm at The Gundrum Service "Home For Funerals" 237 Bordentown Avenue, South Amboy. Cremation will be private. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 1 to 4pm. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to American Legion Post 62, 111 David Street, South Amboy, NJ 08879.









