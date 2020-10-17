1/
Stephen Peters
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Stephen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Stephen Peters

South Amboy - Stephen J. Peters, 63, of South Amboy died on Thursday October 15, 2020 at JFK Medical Center, Edison. Born in New York City he was previously employed by the South Amboy Housing Authority. An associate member of the American Legion he was also a life member of the VFG social club.

Son of the late Gus and Anna Murphy Peters he is also predeceased by his nephew Wayne Olsen in 2012 and many aunts and uncles. He is survived by his brothers Guy Peters and his wife Ling of Georgia and Daniel Peters of Monmouth Beach; his sisters Susan Olsen of South Amboy and Elizabeth McCarthy and her husband Pat of South Amboy and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday October 20, 2020 at 3:30pm at The Gundrum Service "Home For Funerals" 237 Bordentown Avenue, South Amboy. Cremation will be private. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 1 to 4pm. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to American Legion Post 62, 111 David Street, South Amboy, NJ 08879.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Home News Tribune from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
The Gundrum Service Home For Funerals
237 Bordentown Ave
South Amboy, NJ 08879
(732) 727-0666
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Gundrum Service Home For Funerals

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved