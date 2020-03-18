Services
1962 - 2020
Hillsborough - Stephen Pultorak, 57, passed away peacefully in his home on March 17, 2020. He was born on December 22, 1962 in New Brunswick, NJ to Joseph and Jane Pultorak. He grew up alongside his brother Chris Pultorak and sister Mary Pultorak McCarthy in North Brunswick, NJ. Stephen worked as an electrician with the IBEW Local 456 for 25 years before retiring in 2019. He was a very proud veteran of the United States Marine Corps as he served our country for a number of years. He was a kind and caring father to his two children, as well as a devoted husband to his beloved wife Lori Pultorak who passed in 2012. He was an avid fan of the New York Yankees, a lover of old time movies, enjoyed the outdoors, and spending time with his furry friend Carter. Stephen lived in Hillsborough, NJ and is survived by his two children Ashley and Joseph Pultorak, his brother Chris Pultorak, sister Mary Pultorak McCarthy, as well as a large and loving extended family.

Funeral Services will be private and are under the direction The Hillsborough Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: https://afsp.donordrive.com/campaign/StephenPultorakMemorialFund.
