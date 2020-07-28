Stephen R. Karsay
Belle Mead - Stephen R. Karsay passed away peacefully at home from congestive heart failure, surrounded by family on July 25, 2020. Steve was born in New Brunswick, NJ on March 1, 1940, the son of Elmer and Anna (Csatlos) Karsay.
Steve graduated from New Brunswick High School, class of 1957. He was a member of the band, center on the football team and catcher on the baseball team. He attended The University of Colorado in Boulder and graduated from Seton Hall University in South Orange, NJ in June of 1961 with a BS in Business Administration.
In 1962, he married his high school sweetheart, Joan Wallner Karsay and they settled in North Brunswick until they moved to Montgomery Township in 1974. They celebrated 58 years of marriage in May.
Following in his father's footsteps, Steve carried on the family business, Karsay Coffee in Franklin Township, NJ before passing it on to his sons.
Steve enjoyed bowling, golf, tennis and skiing. He was an avid skier, happiest on the slopes of Killington, Vermont with family and friends. One of his proudest accomplishments was skiing in the morning, followed by tennis and golf with friends - all in one day.
Surviving, in addition to his wife Joan, are his sons Thomas (Lisa) and Richard (Karen) of Montgomery Township and Ryan (Stephanie) of Hillsborough, six grandchildren Ashley Caruso (Brad), Stephen, Kylie, Weber, Cooper, Jackson and two great grandchildren Chase and Molly Caruso.
Steve was a member of Faith Lutheran Church in Hillsborough, NJ.
A private service will be held at a future date. Arrangements are under the direction of Hillsborough Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made in Steve's name to Faith Lutheran Church, 381 S. Branch Rd., Hillsborough, NJ 08844 www.faithlutherannj.org
or Montgomery Volunteer Fire Company No. 1, PO Box 188, Belle Mead, NJ 08502 www.MTVFC1.org