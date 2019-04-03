|
|
Stephen Sandor
New Brunswick - Stephen Sandor of New Brunswick died Sunday, March 31st 2019 at RWJUH New Brunswick. He was 95.
Mr. Sandor was born in New Brunswick and resided there all of his life.
He was a World War II US Army Air Core veteran. Prior to his retirement in 1980, he worked as a Radio Repairman for PSE&G for 33 years, New Brunswick.
Stephen was a member of the 2nd Reformed Church of New Brunswick, he was the Church Historian and he earned the title of Elder Emeritus. Mr. Sandor also enjoyed Photography.
Surviving are his beloved wife of 71 years Helen (Hovarth) Sandor; 2 sons Eric and his wife Patti and Bruce; 1 daughter Ellen Van Glahn and her husband Michael; 5 grandchildren Michael and his wife Carlin, Tyler and
Jesse Van Glahn, Kelsey and Ryan Sandor; 1 great grandson Nicholas Poff.
Funeral services will be 10:30am Saturday at the 2nd Reformed Church, 100 College Avenue, New Brunswick.
Interment Franklin Memorial Park, North Brunswick. Visitation will be Friday from 3:00pm to 7:00pm at The GLEASON FUNERAL HOME, 1360 Hamilton Street, Somerset.
In Lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the 2nd Reformed Church, 100 College Avenue, New Brunswick, NJ 08901.
Published in Home News Tribune on Apr. 3, 2019