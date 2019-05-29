|
Stephen Sexton
Avenel - Stephen Sexton passed away on Memorial Day, Monday, May 27th 2019 at his home in the Avenel section of Woodbridge Township. He was 69 years old.
Born in New Orleans, LA, he resided in New Orleans, Staten Island, Linden, and Elizabeth before settling in Avenel in 1962.
He was a 1967 Graduate of Woodbridge High School and attended the University of Alabama before joining the United States Army where he served 3 tours in Southern Vietnam and was honorably discharged in 1972.
He graduated from the New Jersey Police Academy for municipal police officers in Sea Girt and joined the Woodbridge Police Department in 1973.
He departed the Woodbridge Police Department in 1995 after 22 years of service, developing friendships that would last a lifetime. He joined The New Jersey Department of Human Services Police Department in 1998 and graduated the Ocean County Police Academy that same year at age 49, surrounded by friends and family. He retired in 2012 after 35 memorable years in Law Enforcement.
Mr. Sexton was a life member of the Iselin VFW and belonged to the Woodbridge American Legion, the American Disabled Veterans, Woodbridge PBA Local #38, NJ State PBA Local #152, and the New Jersey Honor Legion.
Steve was an avid hunter and loved the outdoors.
He was predeceased by his parents James and Gloria Sexton.
Surviving are his two loving children whom his world revolved around, Stephen J. Sexton of Avenel and Deanna M. Sexton of Monmouth Junction; sister, Charlotte Sexton of Manchester Township; and cousins throughout Louisiana and the tri state area. He was extremely blessed when it came to his many friends whom he considered his extended family.
A Visitation will take place on Thursday, May 30, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Costello-Koyen Funeral Home (www.costello-koyen.com), 399 Avenel Street, Avenel. The visitation will conclude with military honors at 7:45 p.m.
He was eternally grateful to the doctors, nurses and staff at Regional Cancer Care Center and Premier Urology in Edison.
In Lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 Saint Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
His proudest years were with The Woodbridge Police Department, he loved law enforcement and viewed it in its simplest form, THE SHEEPDOG VERSUS THE WOLF.
Published in Home News Tribune on May 29, 2019