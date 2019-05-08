|
|
Steve E. Yarusinsky
Manville - Steve E. Yarusinsky, 90, loving husband, father, and grandfather passed at home peacefully on Monday, May 6, 2019. Born in Manville, son of the late Stephen and Mary (nee Andrechak) Yarusinsky, he was a lifelong resident of Manville and was affectionately known as "Peewee" to all who knew him.
Steve faithfully served his country with the United States Navy from November of 1945 to February of 1946 during World War II and with the United States Army from February of 1951 to January of 1953 during the Korean War. During his service time with the Army while stationed at Camp Rucker in Alabama, he played football in the 47th Viking Division and while stationed in Germany he played football in the 110th Infantry Division. Steve played semi-pro football for the Manville Yellow Jackets and the Manville Eagles. He also played fast-pitch softball for the Manville Grasshoppers.
Steve was a life member and trustee of the Manville Youth Athletic League. He coached Pop Warner Football and Minor and Little League Baseball - the Manville Pintos for over twenty years and the Manville Elks. Steve worked for the South Somerville Veterans Administration in Somerville, NJ and for over forty years he was a manager/supervisor for GSA Belle Mead Army Depot in Belle Mead, NJ. In 1988, Steve was honored by members of the Manville VFW as Manville's Outstanding Citizen. His favorite pastimes included fishing, hunting, and betting the ponies.
Besides his parents, Steve was predeceased by his 5 siblings, John Yarusinsky, Joseph Yarusinsky, Andrew Yarusinsky, Margaret Mencel & Ann Tyburski.
Steve is survived by his devoted wife of sixty-five years, Dolores (nee Maranitch) Yarusinsky; three loving sons, Edward Yarusinsky and his wife Susan of Hillsborough, NJ, Michael Yarusinsky and his wife Sherri of Neshanic Station, NJ, and Steven Yarusinsky and his wife Leslie of Livingston, NJ. He will be deeply missed by three cherished grandchildren, William Yarusinsky, Brandon Yarusinsky, and Edward Yarusinsky; and many nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a viewing at Fucillo & Warren Funeral Home, 205 South Main Street, Manville, NJ 08835 on Friday, May 10 from 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. and on Saturday, May 11 from 8-8:30 a.m.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, May 11 beginning 8:30 a.m. at the funeral home followed by a 9:00 a.m. funeral liturgy at Christ the Redeemer Parish (Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church) in Manville. Committal words and interment will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Hillsborough. To send condolences to the family, or sign an online guest book, please visit www.FucilloandWarrenFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier News on May 8, 2019