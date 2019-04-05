|
Steve R. Deak
Little Egg Harbor - Steve R. Deak, 81, of Little Egg Harbor, passed away April 2, 2019 at Southern Ocean Medical Center, Manahawkin. Steve was born in Perth Amboy and resided in Edison, then Washington in Warren County before moving to Little Egg Harbor. He was a Lieutenant with the Edison Police Department, retiring in 1992. He was a member of the NJ Honor Legion and the FOP in Edison. Steve will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
Steve is survived by his wife, Kathleen Criss; his children, Gary Deak, Stephen Deak and Susan Deak-Pobicki; along with 7 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit on Saturday, April 6, 2019 from 12-4PM at Boylan Funeral Home, 10 Wooding Avenue, Edison. Cremation will be private.
Published in Home News Tribune on Apr. 5, 2019