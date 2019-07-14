|
|
Steven J. Sgourakis
North Brunswick - Born to Demetrios and Antigone Sgourakis on October 30, 1928 - Steven passed away peacefully on July 12, 2019 at home with his children by his side.
A lifelong member of St George Greek Orthodox Church in Piscataway NJ, Steven regularly attended services, served on the Board of Trustees and volunteered at the annual Festival.
As a young man, Steven joined the US Army and served during the Korean War. Upon returning stateside he would earn several degrees from Northwestern University, Trenton State College and Ryder College in Public Administration, Criminology and Psychology, and Police Administration respectively. He joined the NJ State Police - where he would spend the next thirty years and retired as an officer. He also taught and lectured on police related subjects at Middlesex County College and Trenton State College. After retiring from the State Police - never one to sit still - Steven embarked on a second career with the NJ Department of Banking and Insurance - Real Estate Commission, which kept him working well into his eighties.
Like his parents before him, Steven was a member of the Cretan Fraternity "The White Mountains". For sixty-five years, Steven was also a member of the Freemasons belonging to Union Lodge 19 in North Brunswick, Palestine Lodge 111 in Princeton and the Grand Lodge of NJ as well as the Grand Lodge of Greece. He was an alumni of Northwestern University, Trenton State and Ryder College, as well as the NJ Fraternal Order of Police and the Police Honor Legion of NJ.
In the early sixties he met, fell in love with and married Christel Dahlheimer. With her by his side he would find his love of travel. They often visited Europe, the Mediterranean and the Caribbean as well as touring the United States. When closer to home, they went to the beach or walked through the neighborhood - but most often you'd find them on the patio sitting quietly holding hands. With a great love for entertaining, parties, picnics and holiday celebrations were regular occurrences in their home.
To those who know him well Steven could be a contradiction. Outwardly a tough guy, he had a heart of gold. He was strong willed, proud, and frequently ruling with an iron hand, he also had a deep compassion for those in need and donated his time, talent and treasures whenever possible - often anonymously. He could stop you in your tracks with a look and yet provide you all the encouragement needed with just a smile. He could be clinical reciting laws and statutes, yet just as easily eloquently quote poets and philosophers. Most of all, Steven was a loving husband, father and friend.
Steven is predeceased by his parents; his brothers - John and George; his sisters - Mary Kouklakis, Helen Wood and Evelyn Walraff; and his wife Christel. He is survived by his children - daughter Stefanie of North Brunswick NJ and son Demitri (Michael Sucsy) of West Hollywood CA - as well as many extended family and friends.
In the absence of his light, Christel, the last few years may not have been ideal. However, he lived each day to the best of his ability. So it is with heavy hearts that we now must bid him farewell and with great hope that he may once again take the hand of his beloved Christel and walk the grounds of Heaven.
You will be greatly missed Dad. However, like Mom, you will forever reside in our hearts.
May His Memory be Eternal.
Family and friends may visit on Monday from 2:00 to 4:00 P.M. and 7:00 to 9:00 P.M. at the Gleason Funeral Home, 1360 Hamilton Street, Somerset, NJ 00873.
Funeral services will begin at 11: 0 A.M. on Tuesday, July 16th, 2019 at St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 1101 River Road, Piscataway NJ. Burial will follow at Van Liew Cemetery in North Brunswick.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Memorial Fund at St. George Greek Orthodox Church, Piscataway or a charity of your choosing.
Published in Home News Tribune on July 14, 2019