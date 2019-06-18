|
|
Steven L. Goetz
Formerly of South Plainfield - Steven L. Goetz, 40 passed away suddenly on June 11, 2019.
Born in Staten Island, NY to Lawrence and Linda (Osborn) Goetz. Steven grew up in South Plainfield graduating from South Plainfield High School in 1997 and went on to receive a diploma from the Chubb Institute for Web design in 2002. He was currently employed by Home Depot, as an Inventory Clerk and Fables at Fairy Tale Forest, in construction and maintenance.
Steven enjoyed being outdoors; fishing, hiking, cooking, posting items on E-bay. He also enjoyed working with his hands. He was an all-around handyman who could fix anything. Steven, a fan of New York sports teams; especially the New York Yankees and New York Giants loved watching games on Sunday with family and friends. He most enjoyed spending quality time with his family celebrating special occasions, especially their yearly vacations to Ocean City, MD.
Surviving are his wife, Amy (Leuc) Goetz of Hawthorne; parents, Lawrence and Linda Goetz of South Plainfield; three siblings, Lori DeVito of South Plainfield, Tammy DiLoreto and husband Glenn of Hackettstown and Timothy Goetz and wife Emily of Washingtonville, NY and mother and father in law, Lois and Frederick Leuc.
He will also be missed by his nine adored nieces and nephews, Jake, Frankie, and Brooke DiLoreto, Thomas and Tyler DeVito, Natalie and Bodhi Goetz, and Kiley and Matthew McGowan. And many aunts, uncles, cousins, friends, and his beloved dog Rockie.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 21, 2019 at 10AM in the McCriskin - Gustafson Home For Funerals, 2425 Plainfield Avenue South Plainfield, NJ 07090 followed by burial in Hillside Cemetery, Scotch Plains.
Family and friends may gather on Thursday from 2-4PM & 6-9PM.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to be made to The Goetz Family in care of the McCriskin - Gustafson Home For Funerals 2425 Plainfield Avenue, South Plainfield, NJ 07080.
To leave condolences, please visit www.mccriskinfuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier News on June 18, 2019