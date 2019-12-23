Services
Steven L. Melançon

Steven L. Melançon Obituary
Steven L. Melançon

Bridgewater - Steven L. Melançon passed from terminal lung cancer at the age of 61 on Sunday, December 8, 2019. Although a resident of Bridgewater, NJ, for the past 30 years,

Steve was born and raised in New England. Steve spent the majority of his career in printing but spent the last few years as an independent business owner focusing on residential painting and handyman services. He also supported the local community by driving school buses for both Bridgewater-Raritan and Bound Brook school districts. Steve also had a life long passion for food and cooking. He was famous for his chocolate mocha cake, Sunday morning crepes, and at Christmas, dozens and dozens of spritz cookies which the family would decorate together. Steven was known for his dry sense of humor, quiet creative spirit, and falling asleep while watching NASCAR.

A devoted family man; he is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Lee Ann, and his two daughters, Ciara and Ashley.

A memorial honoring Steve will be held for family and friends, by invitation only. Instead of flowers, donations may be made to the , NPR, or sent to Ashley Melançon at 77 Fairview Ave, High Bridge, NJ 08829.
Published in Courier News from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2019
