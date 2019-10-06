|
Steven M. Lawrence Sr.
South Plainfield - Steven M. Lawrence Sr., 87, died on Friday, October 4, 2019 at home.
Steven is predeceased by a daughter Linda Namotka and is survived by his wife, Clara; daughters, Sherri Mayersky of Southampton and Tina Stutz and her husband Bob of Piscataway; son, Steven M. Jr. also of Piscataway; 9 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 beginning at 10:30am followed by a 12:30pm prayer service in the McCriskin - Gustafson Home For Funerals 2425 Plainfield Ave. South Plainfield, NJ 07080.
At the request of the family please refrain from sending flowers and donate to a .
