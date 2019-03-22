Services
Costello-Koyen Funeral Home
399 Avenel Street at Minna Ave.
Avenel, NJ 07001
732-636-2275
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Costello-Koyen Funeral Home
399 Avenel Street at Minna Ave.
Avenel, NJ 07001
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
9:30 AM
Costello-Koyen Funeral Home
399 Avenel Street at Minna Ave.
Avenel, NJ 07001
Funeral
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Saint Cecelia's Catholic Church
Iselin, NJ
Avenel - Steven Markovitch passed away on Monday, March 18, 2019 at his home in the Avenel section of Woodbridge Township. He was 54 years old.

Born in Rahway, he resided in Iselin before moving to Avenel 25 years ago.

Steven was a communicant of Saint Cecelia's Catholic Church in Iselin.

He was predeceased by his father, Edward J. Markovitch, in 2017; and brother, Gerald Markovitch, in 1985.

Surviving are his mother, Margeret Bucher Markovitch, of Avenel; brother, Arthur Markovitch, of Avenel; niece, Francesca; nephews, Zachary, Lucas, Nicholas, Jake and Dante; and many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Funeral services will take place on Monday, March 25, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. from Costello-Koyen Funeral Home (www.costello-koyen.com), 399 Avenel Street, Avenel. A Funeral Liturgy will follow at 10:00 a.m. at Saint Cecelia's Catholic Church, Iselin. Cremation will be private. Visitation for family and friends will be on Sunday from 2:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions to Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital (stjude.org), P.O. Box 1000, Department 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142 in Steven's memory would be greatly appreciated by his family.
Published in Home News Tribune on Mar. 22, 2019
