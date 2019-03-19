|
|
Steven Mrvicin
South Amboy - Steven Mrvicin, 92, of South Amboy died on Saturday March 16, 2019 at the Venetian Care & Rehabilitation Center, South Amboy. Born in Perth Amboy he also lived in Port St. Lucie, Florida. Before retiring he was employed by Transcon Freight Line, Edison and was a 35 year member of Teamsters Local 701. A U.S. Army Air Corps veteran of World War II he was a member of St. Mary's R.C. Church, South Amboy.
Son of the late Martin and Elizabeth Augustton Mrvicin he is also predeceased by his wife Anna Mae Kennedy Mrvicin in 1995; his daughter Elizabeth Ann Berry in 2000 and his brother Martin Mrvicin. He is survived by his sons Steven Michael Mrvicin, Jr., Shawn Mrvicin and his wife Donna of South Amboy, Scott M. Mrvicin of Perth Amboy, Stuart Mrvicin and his wife Nancy of Toms River and Shannon Mrvicin and his wife Lisa of Manalapan; his daughter Eileen McGee and her husband James of South Amboy; his son-in-law Roger Berry of Port St. Lucie, Florida; his brothers Louis Mrvicin and his wife Anna of Massachusetts; 7 grandchildren, Amie French, Christopher Berry, Dana Ekarintaragun, Steven Berry, James and Matthew McGee and Shane Mrvicin and 8 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Friday March 22, 2019 at 9:45am from The Gundrum Service "Home For Funerals" 237 Bordentown Avenue, South Amboy followed by a 10:30am Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary's Church, South Amboy. Interment will be in Forest Green Park Cemetery, Morganville. Visitation will be on Thursday from 4pm to 8pm. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105.
Published in Home News Tribune on Mar. 19, 2019