|
|
Steven Suznovich
New Brunswick - Steven Suznovich died Thursday, September 5, 2019, at his home in New Brunswick. He was 76.
Born in Plainfield to the late Eli and Helen (Sipos) Suznovich he lived in New Brunswick for the past 63 years. He was a millwright for Johnson and Johnson in North Brunswick for 45 years before retiring in 2005.
Mr. Suznovich was a proud veteran of the United States Air Force and was interviewed several times by Veteran's Corner Radio Hour. He performed in local theater productions and was an avid reader. He loved Walt Disney World as evidenced by his 27 trips there.
His wife Catherine M. (Shimshock) Suznovich died in 2001. He was also predeceased by two daughters - Cathy Marie in 1969 and Christina Marie in 1984; three brothers - Paul, George and Daniel; and three sisters - Mary Crisman, Helen Whalen and Rose Redmond. Surviving are two sons - Steven J. Suznovich and his wife Diane T. of East Windsor and Marc J. Suznovich and his wife Leigh of Hamilton; his daughter Amy Suznovich of New Brunswick; his grandson Matthew Suznovich; his brother Ray Suznovich of Yardley, Pennsylvania; and two sisters - Susan Channel of Kendall Park and Catherine McGugan of Florida.
Visitation will be 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Monday at Selover Funeral Home, 555 Georges Road, North Brunswick. Funeral services will be 9:00 AM Tuesday from Selover Funeral Home followed by a 10:00 AM Mass at St. Bartholomew's R.C. Church in East Brunswick. Burial will follow in St. Peter's Cemetery in New Brunswick. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Esophageal Cancer Action Network at ecan.org.
Published in Home News Tribune on Sept. 8, 2019