Steven T. DeStefano
Hillsborough - Steven T. DeStefano, died on Thursday, April 2, 2020 at R.W.J.U.H.- Somerset. He was 55. Born in Somerville, he was the son of the late Anthony and Irene (Stashek) DeStefano. Steven was a graduate and was on the baseball team at Bound Brook High School. He loved music, being with his family and friends, and was well known in town for his rooftop snowman during the Christmas season. He was great guy and will be sadly missed by all who knew him. In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his sister, Renee DeStefano. Steven leaves behind to cherish his memory his beloved brothers, Anthony and wife, Wendy, Thomas and wife, Karen; nieces, Anissa, Ashley; nephew, Brandon; great-niece, Adriana, great-nephew, Anthony; beloved Aunt June Moon, Aunt Edna and Aunt Margaret; his cousins and dear friend, Billy Jannone. Private Burial will be at St. Bernard Cemetery in Bridgewater, NJ. A mass of remembrance will be held at a later date. Funeral Arrangements have been entrusted to the Bridgewater Funeral Home, 707 East Main Street, Bridgewater, NJ 08807.
Published in Courier News from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2020