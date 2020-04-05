Resources
More Obituaries for Steven DeStefano
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Steven T. DeStefano

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Steven T. DeStefano Obituary
Steven T. DeStefano

Hillsborough - Steven T. DeStefano, died on Thursday, April 2, 2020 at R.W.J.U.H.- Somerset. He was 55. Born in Somerville, he was the son of the late Anthony and Irene (Stashek) DeStefano. Steven was a graduate and was on the baseball team at Bound Brook High School. He loved music, being with his family and friends, and was well known in town for his rooftop snowman during the Christmas season. He was great guy and will be sadly missed by all who knew him. In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his sister, Renee DeStefano. Steven leaves behind to cherish his memory his beloved brothers, Anthony and wife, Wendy, Thomas and wife, Karen; nieces, Anissa, Ashley; nephew, Brandon; great-niece, Adriana, great-nephew, Anthony; beloved Aunt June Moon, Aunt Edna and Aunt Margaret; his cousins and dear friend, Billy Jannone. Private Burial will be at St. Bernard Cemetery in Bridgewater, NJ. A mass of remembrance will be held at a later date. Funeral Arrangements have been entrusted to the Bridgewater Funeral Home, 707 East Main Street, Bridgewater, NJ 08807.
Published in Courier News from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Steven's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -