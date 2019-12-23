|
Steven Yaremko
Steven Yaremko, 82 years old, passed away on December 22, 2019.
Steve was born on July 21, 1937 in Perth Amboy, NJ, to Helen and John Yaremko. As a boy he enjoyed fishing, and helping others which were just two of his lifelong passions. Other hobbies of Steve's included photography and quest for knowledge in the judicial field.
Steve was an Army Reserve Veteran, as well as a Volunteer Fireman for the Sayerville NJ fire dept. He retired from the USPS where he also served as a steward for the Union. Above all else Steve's greatest attribute was his love for his family.
Steven is preceded in death by his parents John and Helen, brother John, first wife Maryann, and son Kevin.
Steve is survived by his wife of 22 years Judith, daughter Karen, grandson Ronnie, cousin Maryann Panick, Aunt Jane Yaremko, as well as first and second cousins.
Friends and Relatives may visit with the family from 6-7pm on Friday January 3rd, 2020 at the Perinchief Chapels 438 High Street Mount Holly, NJ. A Memorial Service will be held at 7pm following the visitation. In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Steve's memory to Samaritan Hospice at 5 Eves Drive, Suite 300 Marlton, NJ 08053 Attn: Development Office.
Published in Home News Tribune from Dec. 23 to Dec. 29, 2019