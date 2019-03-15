|
Stewart Brinson Gibson
- - On Monday, February 18, 2019, Stewart Brinson Gibson, loving husband, father, uncle, grandfather, and friend, passed away at age 83.
Stewart was born to Edna Mae and Paul L. Gibson on July 5, 1935. He graduated from Somerville High School in 1953 and then served in the U.S. Navy from 1954 to 1957. Stewart worked at RCA and Egan Machinery Company, was a hotel and restaurant owner in Vermont, before returning to New Jersey and joining a family business where he worked until he retired. On May 13, 1961 he married the love of his life Laura Jean Lane who was by his side as best friend and partner in life for 57 years. They raised two daughters, Jill and Lane.
Stew and Jean were enjoying their retirement years living near grandchildren in Denver Colorado, enjoying the outdoors, concerts, and museums.
Stew had a passion for travel. He and Jean had many adventures in and outside of the U.S., including a trip across Alaska and Canada just last summer. An avid woodworker, Stew created many furniture pieces throughout his life. Later he took to wood turning and has created extraordinary artful pieces now proudly displayed in many family homes. His greatest love was his wife Jean and his family. Stew's unconditional love, infectious humor, kindness, and constant support have left a lasting mark on many.
Stew was preceded in death by his father, Paul, his mother Edna, his brother, Paul, and his sister Sarah James. He is survived by his wife Jean, his two children, Jill and Lane, and his five grandchildren Elizabeth, Taylor, Molly, Allie, and Kristofer. A memorial service will be held in the Clover Hill Reformed Church, in Clover Hill (Hillsborough), New Jersey on July 6.
Published in Courier News on Mar. 15, 2019