Crabiel Park West Funeral Chapel
239 LIVINGSTON AVENUE
New Brunswick, NJ 08901
(732) 828-2332
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
11:30 AM
Anshe Emeth Memorial Temple
222 Livingston Avenue
New Brunswick, NJ
Stuart Singer Obituary
Stuart Singer

Monroe - Stuart Singer, 90, passed away Tuesday, October 1, 2029 at Robert Wood Johnson Hospital in New Brunswick. Born in the Bronx, to Estelle and Leon Singer, Stuart lived in Highland Park for 62 years before moving to Monroe Township 22 years ago. Stuart, a graduate of Highland Park High School and Rider College, proudly served his country during the Korean War as a member of the Central Intelligence Corp of the United States Army. After leaving the Army, Stuart was President of Hygrade Handbag Corporation in New Brunswick. He followed his 30-year career in manufacturing with a second career as a commercial real estate broker. Stuart traveled the world with his wife of nearly 63 years, Elaine (nee Sacks), was passionate about golf and loved a good political debate. Stuart was a long-time member of Anshe Emeth Memorial Temple in New Brunswick where he formerly served on the Board of Trustees.

In addition to his wife Elaine, Stuart is survived by his daughter Linda Singer Roth, son-in-law

Steven Roth, grandson Liam Roth and several nieces and nephews. Stuart was predeceased by his son Leigh J. Singer and his sister Vivian Leibowitz.

Funeral services will be held at Anshe Emeth Memorial Temple, 222 Livingston Avenue, New Brunswick, NJ, today, October 4, 2019 at 11:30 am. Interment at Beth Israel Cemetery, Woodbridge, NJ.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Crabiel Parkwest Funeral Chapel, 239 Livingston Avenue, New Brunswick, NJ.
Published in Home News Tribune on Oct. 4, 2019
