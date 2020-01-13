|
Sue P. Farinich, 97, passed peacefully on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at the Summerhill Nursing home in Old Bridge.
Born and raised in Perth Amboy, she had been a resident of Edison for 55 years.
She was a graduate of Perth Amboy High School, with the class of 1940.
She was a retired telephone operator for NJ Bell Telephone, in Perth Amboy and was a member of the Telephone Pioneers Club.
She was a former member of the Simpson United Methodist Church of Perth Amboy.
She was predeceased by her son, Gary Farinich, her sister, Helen Newmark, and brothers; Edward and Peter Payenski.
She leaves behind her beloved grandchildren; Denise Skibar and her husband Peter, of Edison and Dawn Clemente and her husband Pat, of Monroe Twp., her great grandchildren; Bailey, Anthony and Nicholas, several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.
Visitation will be on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 from 4 pm to 8 pm, at the Flynn and Son Funeral Home, 23 Ford Ave. Fords, NJ 08863. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at 10 a.m. from the Flynn and Son Funeral Home, followed by an interment at Alpine Cemetery Perth Amboy.
For directions or to send flowers or condolences visit flynnfuneral.com.
Published in Home News Tribune from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020