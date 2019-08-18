|
Sukhwant Singh Bal
Bound Brook - It is with great sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Sukhwant Singh Bal, on August 16, 2019, at 3:37 am, in Houston Texas at the age of 72. He will be greatly missed for his unique sense of humor and showering of love to all his grandkids.
Left to cherish his memory are his beloved wife Daljit Kaur, his oldest son Gurinder Bir Singh (Guy)and wife Punita Singh, his 2nd son Sam Singh and wife Samantha Singh, his beloved daughter Baljinder Singh(Rani), 7 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.
A viewing will take place at Branchburg Funeral Home (910 US-202, Branchburg NJ 08876) on Tuesday, August 20, 2019, from 9am-11am. The cremation will be on Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at Franklin Memorial Park (1800 NJ-27, North Brunswick NJ) from 1pm-3pm. Followed by final prayers at Garden State Sikh Association (Bridgewater Gurdawara), 977 Washington Valley Road, Basking Ridge NJ.
Bhog will be held on Friday, August 23, 2019, at Garden State Sikh Association (Bridgewater Gurdawara), 977 Washington Valley Road, Basking Ridge NJ from 1pm-5pm.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of India Funeral Service of Raritan, NJ.
"FOREVER IN OUR HEARTS"
