Branchburg Funeral Home
910 Route 202 S
Branchburg, NJ 08876
(908) 526-7638
Viewing
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Branchburg Funeral Home
910 US-202
Branchburg, NJ
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Franklin Memorial Park
1800 NJ-27
North Brunswick, NJ
View Map
Service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Garden State Sikh Association (Bridgewater Gurdawara)
977 Washington Valley Road
Basking Ridge, NJ
View Map
Sukhwant Singh Bal Obituary
Sukhwant Singh Bal

Bound Brook - It is with great sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Sukhwant Singh Bal, on August 16, 2019, at 3:37 am, in Houston Texas at the age of 72. He will be greatly missed for his unique sense of humor and showering of love to all his grandkids.

Left to cherish his memory are his beloved wife Daljit Kaur, his oldest son Gurinder Bir Singh (Guy)and wife Punita Singh, his 2nd son Sam Singh and wife Samantha Singh, his beloved daughter Baljinder Singh(Rani), 7 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.

A viewing will take place at Branchburg Funeral Home (910 US-202, Branchburg NJ 08876) on Tuesday, August 20, 2019, from 9am-11am. The cremation will be on Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at Franklin Memorial Park (1800 NJ-27, North Brunswick NJ) from 1pm-3pm. Followed by final prayers at Garden State Sikh Association (Bridgewater Gurdawara), 977 Washington Valley Road, Basking Ridge NJ.

Bhog will be held on Friday, August 23, 2019, at Garden State Sikh Association (Bridgewater Gurdawara), 977 Washington Valley Road, Basking Ridge NJ from 1pm-5pm.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of India Funeral Service of Raritan, NJ.

"FOREVER IN OUR HEARTS"
Published in Courier News on Aug. 18, 2019
