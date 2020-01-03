Services
Maliszewski Memorial Home
121 Main St
Sayreville, NJ 08872
(732) 254-1428
Calling hours
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Maliszewski Memorial Home
121 Main St
Sayreville, NJ 08872
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
10:00 AM
Maliszewski Memorial Home
121 Main St
Sayreville, NJ 08872
Parlin - Susan Ahearn, age 54 of Parlin, passed away Thursday January 2, 2020 at her home, surrounded by her loving family. Susie lived a life filled with family, love and happiness. She participated in Sayreville BIC activities for many years and worked for several years for Edison Sheltered Workshop.

She is predeceased by her parents Daniel and Agnes.

Surviving are her sister with whom she lived Kathleen Kunzman and her companion Doug Zink, her brothers and their wives Dennis and Jackie Ahearn, Owen and Ann Ahearn, Charles and Debbie Bogdzio, her nephews Brian, Dennis, Christopher and his wife Michelle, Mitchell, Justin, her nieces Jill and Jessica and many other relatives and friends who will miss her dearly.

Calling hours at the Maliszewski Memorial Home 121 Main St. Sayreville will be Sunday from 2pm to 5pm.

Funeral services will be Monday 10am at the Maliszewski Memorial Home with a burial to follow at St. Stan's Cemetery.

Letters of condolence, directions and completed funeral arrangements can be found at

maliszewskimemorialhome.com
Published in Home News Tribune from Jan. 3 to Jan. 4, 2020
