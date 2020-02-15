|
|
Susan Ann Fosbre
Susan Ann Fosbre, 67 a lifelong resident of Dunellen, passed away Friday, February 14 surrounded by her loving family. Born in New Brunswick, Susan was the daughter of William and Ann (Mooney) Hill. She graduated Dunellen High School in 1969 where she met and later married her high school sweetheart Jeffrey in 1972. She went on to attend the Berkley Business School and worked as a Legal Secretary for many years before joining Robert Wood Johnson as a Program Administrator for the past 25 years.
Susan was an avid angler and enjoyed wetting a line in the Florida keys and locally with her best friend and husband on their boat. Susan won the Skillful Angler Award in 1998 for the largest Brown Trout. Susan was a master seamstress and many babies have been swaddled and christened in her beautiful crocheted angel blankets. Susan enjoyed traveling to Ireland to visit family and learn secret recipes. She loved making her Irish Soda Bread and Irish Coffees for all.
She was a devoted wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother and loving friend to many. She was extremely grateful and humbled by the outpouring of love and support from family and friends.
Susan was predeceased by her father, William Hill and survived by her loving husband of 47 years Jeffrey, daughter Tara, son Brian, his wife Rebecca and their 3 children, Finnegan, Phoebe and Ophelia. Her mother Ann, brother Robert and his wife Kathy, her nephews Christopher and Andrew and their families.
Friends may visit the family on Monday, February 17 from 4:00 - 7:00 PM at the Sheenan Funeral Home, 233 Dunellen Ave, Dunellen, NJ. A funeral mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, February 18 at 10:00 am at St. John The Evangelist Catholic Church in Dunellen. Cremation will take place privately. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Susan's name to https://reefballfoundation.org/donate/ to provide habitat and shelter for a variety of ocean species.
Published in Courier News from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020