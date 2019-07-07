Services
Monroe Township - Susan B. Harlukowicz, 71, of Monroe Twp. passed away on Thursday July 4, 2019 at Merwick Care & Rehabilitation Center in Plainsboro. Sue was born in New Brunswick and raised in South Brunswick. She eventually settled in Monroe Twp. Sue graduated from Lenox Hill Hospital School of Nursing and obtained masters degrees from Marymount Manhattan College and Rider University. She practiced nursing at Lenox Hill Hospital and Princeton Medical Center. Sue enjoyed ceramics, cooking, solving NYT crosswords, relaxing at pool side, and Rutgers football.

Sue is survived by her brothers Joe and Tom, several close friends and her constant companion pet chorkie, Sophie.

Arrangements are being held under the direction of the M. David DeMarco Funeral Home, Inc. - 205 Rhode Hall Rd., Monroe Twp., NJ 08831 - 732-521-0555 - www.demarcofuneralhome.com. Cremation was private and Sue's cremated remains will be inurned in Holy Cross Burial Park Mausoleum, South Brunswick.
Published in Home News Tribune on July 7, 2019
