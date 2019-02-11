|
|
Susan Bedford
Elizabeth - Susan Carol Bedford, 68yrs., of Elizabeth formerly of Carteret died Saturday, February 9, 2019 at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, New Brunswick. Born in Jersey City, she lived in Carteret for 30 years before moving to Elizabeth. Susan was a teaching assistant at Gateway School in Carteret for 30 years.
She is survived by her husband Dennis Bedford; her 3 sons Christopher Fruge and his wife Marta Palanques; Jason Fruge; Dennis Bedford and her 4 grandchildren Jessica, Michelle, Lidia, and Ava.
Visiting hours will be on Monday, February 11, 2019 from 4 PM to 7 PM at Synowiecki Funeral Home, 56 Carteret Avenue in Carteret. Private cremation will be held. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to in her memory would be appreciated.
Published in Home News Tribune on Feb. 11, 2019