Branchburg Funeral Home
910 Route 202 S
Branchburg, NJ 08876
(908) 526-7638
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Branchburg Funeral Home
910 Route 202 S
Branchburg, NJ 08876
View Map
Susan Caden Obituary
Bridgewater - Susan Caden, 74, of Bridgewater, NJ, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 13, 2019.

A viewing will be held on Tuesday, September 17, 2019, from 4-8pm at the Branchburg Funeral Home 910 US Highway 202 South, Branchburg, NJ 08876.

Interment will follow at Somerset Hills Memorial Park in Basking Ridge, NJ

Memorial contributions may be made in Susan's memory to the Susan G. Komen For the Cure. ATTN: Donor Services P.O. Box 650309.

Please visit www.branchburgfuneralhome.com for a full obituary reflecting Susan's life.
Published in Courier News on Sept. 16, 2019
