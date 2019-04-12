|
Susan Chaballa
Dunellen - Susan Chaballa, 64, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 7, 2019 at the Center for Hope Hospice located in Scotch Plains. Born in Elizabeth to the late Paul and Katheen (Huelsenbeck) Chaballa, she moved to Dunellen in 1992.
A 1973 graduate of St. Mary's High School in Elizabeth, Susan furthered her education at Union County College where she obtained her LPN and went on to become a Respiratory Therapist. Prior to becoming ill, Susan worked as the Director of Respiratory for Advantage Respiratory Care at Alaris Health at Essex located in Irvington.
In her earlier years, Susan enjoyed needlepoint, was the former President of the Ambulance Squad in Union and was a Girl Scout leader.
She is survived by her siblings; Eileen LePore and husband Chris of Dunellen, Paul and his wife Janet of Belford, John and his wife Cathy of Barnegat and James of Brick. Susan will be missed dearly by her six nieces, two nephews and her four legged companion, Bean.
A gathering celebrating Susan's life will be held at the Middlesex Funeral Home, 528 Bound Brook Road, Middlesex, NJ 08846 on Saturday, April 13, 2019 beginning at 12:00 pm. A service reflecting her life will be held at 1:30 pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations sent to the Center for Hope Hospice (www.cfhh.org) would be appreciated. Please visit www.MiddlesexFuneralHome.com to send online condolences to the family.
Published in Courier News from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2019