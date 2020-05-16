|
Susan Chernesky
Susan Chernesky entered into eternal peace on May 12, 2020, after losing a hard fought battle with COVID-19. Susan was living with Alzheimer's for the past several years and resided at Bridgeway Care Center, Hillsborough, NJ, where she was cared for by a loving staff that became her extended family. She celebrated her 90th birthday on April 30, 2020.
Susan was born in Manville, NJ where she resided for 61 years before retiring to Florida in 1991 with her husband, Joe Chernesky Susan worked as an administrative assistant before retiring from Carrier Clinic, in Belle Mead, NJ. She was a lifelong member of Christ the King Church in Manville and devoted much of her time to serving in the church, including chairing the adult sodality group, as well as serving as a Eucharistic Minister to the church community.
During her 18 years living in Florida, she continued her service to the Church as a devoted member to Our Lady of Light Catholic Church in Fort Myers, Florida. She was President of Saint Vincent de Paul, a Catholic outreach organization with its primary mission to provide fresh food and financial assistance to families in need. She volunteered as a radio reader for the West Florida Gulf Coast Radio sending out local and national news over the airwaves for those that are visually impaired. Sue was one of the most selfless persons one would ever know with a great desire to give of herself and take care of everyone around her.
She was an avid reader, often enjoying quiet time on the beach with her books. She loved nature and all living things, especially birds and the small creatures living around her home in Florida, always rescuing them when they made their way inside and gently showing them their way back to nature.
Mostly she loved her children and grandchildren more than anything and would do anything to spend as much time with them as possible. She is predeceased by her parents, Anna and Thomas Simo, and her beloved husband Joe Chernesky. She leaves behind her 7 children, 2 sons-in-law, 1 daughter-in-law, 18 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren, a sister and brother. A Catholic Memorial Mass will take place at a later date for friends and family. Arrangements are under the direction of the Ketusky Funeral Home. Anyone wishing to make a donation in her memory, please do so to the NJ COVID Pandemic Relief Fund at njprf.org or to the NJ at www.alznj.org.
Published in Courier News from May 16 to May 17, 2020