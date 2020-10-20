Susan E. Krystopik
South Plainfield - Susan Elaine Krystopik, 67, passed away on October 18, 2020 with her three children by her side.
Susan was born on February 14, 1953 in Newark, New Jersey. She was raised in South Plainfield, New Jersey and attended South Plainfield High School. She met and married the love of her life, Kenneth Louis Krystopik, Sr. The two raised their family in South Plainfield. They jointly owned KLK Trucking Company and upon his death in 2001 Susan took on and successfully ran their trucking company.
In addition to raising three children and being President of KLK Trucking Company, Susan served as a member of the South Plainfield Board of Adjustment, the PTA, and she was president of the New Jersey Motor Truck Association.
Friends and family remember her love for photography, travel, and shopping but most of all her companionship. Her bright smile, boastful personality, and undying spirit for adventure will forever endure. Always opening her home to family and friends, you could often find her entertaining in her backyard oasis or reading a book on her kindle.
Susan was predeceased by her husband Kenneth Louis Krystopik Sr. and her mother, Elaine Fenton. She is survived by her sons Kenneth Louis Krystopik Jr. and his wife Lisa, Kevin S. Krystopik and his wife Carly; her daughter Leslie Pio Costa; her father Robert Sloboda and his wife Marlene; her brothers Robert Sloboda Jr. and his wife Valerie, Thomas Sloboda; her sisters Lisa Barone and her husband Michael, Michele Edgin; her sisters-in-law Sandra Moss and her husband Viv, Diane Musmanno; her brother-in-law Norman Krystopik; her grandchildren Carmen Pio Costa Jr., Kenneth Louis Krystopik III, Annabelle Pio Costa and Ewan Krystopik. She also leaves behind countless friends, aunts, cousins, nephews, nieces, cats (Odie and Samantha), and loved ones that she kept in constant contact.
Visitation will be held on Friday, October 23rd from 4-8 PM in the McCriskin - Gustafson Home for Funerals 2425 Plainfield Ave. South Plainfield, NJ 07080
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October, 24, 2020 at 9:30 in the Funeral home followed by a 10:15am funeral mass at Sacred Heart RC Church.
Susan will be laid to rest beside her husband at Holy Redeemer Cemetery following mass at Holy Redeemer Cemetery, South Plainfield.
We kindly ask that face masks be worn while visiting, to be mindful of physical distancing guidelines and for visitors to minimize time spent indoors to allow everyone a chance to pay their respects to the Krystopik family. We thank you for your understanding and for taking these precautions during this difficult time.
To offer the Krystopik family messages of sympathy please visit Sue's webpage at www.mccriskinfuneralhome.com