Bradenton - Susan J. Vollmann 76 of Bradenton, FL.She was a resident in N.J. all her life until the last three and a a haft years ago.Born June 26,1943 in Roselle, N.J. Passed away on March 18th .She had a courageous battle battle with ovarian cancer for the past year. Susan is survived by her husband Joseph Vollmann Jr. of 57 years, her son Joseph III, daughter Beth Kelly, grandsons Joseph IV, Jared and granddaughter Haven Kelly, her sister Gail Johnson. She is predeceased by her parents Charles Lawrence and Adwena Lawrence, sister Nancy and brother Charles Jr..She was a graduate of Woodbridge H.S..Susan was the top designer at Vollmanns Florist, Perth Amboy, her husbands and sisters-in-law shop. She was a member of Saint Peters Episcopal Church in Perth Amboy, NJ. Susan received the Paul Harris Award, the highest given in Rotary. Susan.was an avid member of the Y.M.C.A. She was also.known to whip up a meal effort lee while entertaining her guests, which she was an excellent cook..She was a caring wife, mother and grandmother. She had many friends and was loved by all that got to know her personally. She is truly missed by her family and friends. A celebration of her life will be held in Bradenton, FL. and in NJ at a later date to be announced.
Published in Home News Tribune from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2020