Susan Kelley Obituary
Susan Kelley

Edison - Susan Kelley, 60, of Edison, passed away on April 22, 2020 at JFK Medical Center in Edison. Susan was a graduate of Middlesex County College, Class of 1978, with a Degree in Applied Science Laboratory Technology. She worked at JFK Medical Center as a Phlebotomist.

She was predeceased by her father, Robert Kelley in 2009, and a sister, Eileen Kelley in 2009.

Susan is survived by her mother, Barbara Kelley, of Edison; a sister, Barbara Sileo of North Brunswick; three nieces: Amanda Deangelis, of Hamilton, Ashley Sileo, of Maryland, and Ariel Sileo, of North Brunswick; and a grandniece, Peyton Sileo-Romero, of Maryland.

Cremation was private.

Funeral Arrangements were entrusted to the Flynn and Son Funeral Home, 23 Ford Ave., Fords, NJ 08863.

To send a message of condolence, please visit our website at www.flynnfuneral.com
Published in Home News Tribune from May 2 to May 3, 2020
