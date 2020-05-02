|
Susan Kelley
Edison - Susan Kelley, 60, of Edison, passed away on April 22, 2020 at JFK Medical Center in Edison. Susan was a graduate of Middlesex County College, Class of 1978, with a Degree in Applied Science Laboratory Technology. She worked at JFK Medical Center as a Phlebotomist.
She was predeceased by her father, Robert Kelley in 2009, and a sister, Eileen Kelley in 2009.
Susan is survived by her mother, Barbara Kelley, of Edison; a sister, Barbara Sileo of North Brunswick; three nieces: Amanda Deangelis, of Hamilton, Ashley Sileo, of Maryland, and Ariel Sileo, of North Brunswick; and a grandniece, Peyton Sileo-Romero, of Maryland.
Cremation was private.
Funeral Arrangements were entrusted to the Flynn and Son Funeral Home, 23 Ford Ave., Fords, NJ 08863.
To send a message of condolence, please visit our website at www.flynnfuneral.com
Published in Home News Tribune from May 2 to May 3, 2020