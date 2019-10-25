|
Susan M. Puhan
Edison - Susan M. Puhan, 67, of Edison passed away on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at JFK Medical Center, Edison. Born in Perth Amboy, Susan was a resident of Fords, before moving to Edison 25 years ago. She was a communicant of Our Lady of Peace Church, Fords. She was a graduate of JFK High School, Class of 1969 and received her Associates Degree at Middlesex County College. Susan liked to travel and especially enjoyed going to AC.
Susan was raised in Fords and worked at her family's pharmacy, "Puhan's Pharmacy", and then was employed at CBS, NYC, in the TV Advertising Department. Susan was currently employed at JM Huber Corporation, Edison for the past 45 years as a Senior Accountant / Analyst.
Susan was predeceased by her parents, Joseph M. and Elizabeth M. Puhan.
She is survived by her brother, Richard M. Puhan; her cousins, Chuck and Shirley Puhan and their children, Robert Puhan, Linda and Gary Story and their daughter, Jennifer and her children, Ruth Puhan, Frank and Mary Puhan, Teresa and Tom Fell, Maggie Puhan, Buck Bailey and family, Donald Bailey and family; and her best friends, Nancy Ferraro and Gina Yoos.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at 10 AM from Flynn and Son Funeral Home, 23 Ford Ave., Fords, followed by a 10:30 AM Mass at Our Lady of Peace Church, Fords. Interment will be in Holy Trinity Cemetery, Hopelawn. Visitation will be held on Monday from 2-4 & 7-9 PM.
Published in Home News Tribune from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019