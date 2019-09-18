Services
Rezem Funeral Home
457 Cranbury Rd
East Brunswick, NJ 08816
(732) 257-1191
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
Rezem Funeral Home
457 Cranbury Rd
East Brunswick, NJ 08816
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Ambrose Church
Old Bridge, NJ
Susan Mary Sinnott


1937 - 2019
Susan Mary Sinnott Obituary
Susan Mary Sinnott

West Milford - Susan Mary Sinnott, 81, passed away Sunday, September 15th, 2019 at Milford Manor, West Milford, NJ.

Born in Brooklyn, NY, she was residing in New Jersey, where she was a long time communicant of St. Ambrose Church in Old Bridge. Susan participated in charity work, particularly in animal rescue. Her favorite past time was reading.

Susan was predeceased by her husband, James Joseph Sinnott, who passed away in 1990, and two children, Thomas John Sinnott and Elizabeth Elce.

She is survived her two daughters, Angi and her husband Guy Metler, and Susan and her husband John Paulin, her son Michael and his wife Diane, her 5 grandchildren, Sarah Metler, Genevieve Paulin, Devon and Emma Sinnott and Heather Elce, and 4 great grandchildren.

A visitation will take place on Thursday, September 19, 2019 from 8:30am-9:30am at Rezem Funeral Home, 457 Cranbury Road, East Brunswick, followed by at 10:30am mass at St. Ambrose Church, Old Bridge. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Burial Park in South Brunswick.

In Lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the Animal Protection League of New Jersey, PO Box 186, Glen Gardener, NJ 08826.
Published in Home News Tribune on Sept. 18, 2019
