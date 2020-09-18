1/
Susan Mathews
Susan Mathews

Bound Brook - Susan Mathews, 99, died peacefully at home on Thursday, September 17, 20020 surrounded by her loving family. One of 10 children, Susan was the daughter of the late Michael and Sophie Shulack. She was born in Manville and lived in Bound Brook since 1938. Susan worked for Diehl's Manufacturing and RCA in Bridgewater retiring in 1967. She was predeceased by her husband, Kinsey Mathews in 1994; and her brothers, Mike, George, Pete, Steve, Andy, Nick; sisters, Mary O'Sullivan, Helen Harcar and Margaret Specian. She leaves behind to cherish her memory her beloved children, Frederick Mathews and wife, Diana of DE, Carol Metch of Bridgewater; 7 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and 8 great-great-grandchildren. Visiting hours will be held from 4-7 PM on Monday, September 21, 2020 at the Bridgewater Funeral Home, 707 East Main Street, Bridgewater, NJ 08807. Prayers will be said 9AM on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at the funeral home followed by a 10 AM Mass at St. Bernard of Clairvoux Church in Bridgewater. Entombment will follow at St. Bernard's Cemetery in Bridgewater. In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.




Published in Courier News from Sep. 18 to Sep. 19, 2020.
