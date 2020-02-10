Services
Susan (Baliff) Pinkowitz

Old Bridge - SUSAN (BALIFF) PINKOWITZ passed away on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at Autumn Lake Healthcare at Berkeley Heights. She was 73.

Born in New York City on July 20, 1946, to the late Gertrude and Harry Baliff, she resided in Old Bridge for the past 50 years.

Prior to retiring, she was a teacher for Middlesex County Vocational Schools for almost 30 years.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sister, Marsha Baliff.

She is survived by her children, David Pinkowitz and his wife, Marci, of Iselin, and Deborah Dooley and her husband, Russell, of Warner Robins, Georgia; two grandchildren, Elisa and Hayley Pinkowitz of Iselin, and her twin sister, Linda Pittinsky and her husband, Daniel, of Highland Park.

A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at 12:45 pm, at Baron Hirsch Cemetery, 1126 Richmond Avenue, Staten Island, NY, under the direction of MOUNT SINAI MEMORIAL CHAPELS, East Brunswick. For directions please visit www.msmc.us.
- ADVERTISEMENT -