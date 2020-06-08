Susan Scott Trumpore
Plainfield - Susan Scott Trumpore, 81, of Vernon passed away Friday, June 5, 2020. She was born September 4, 1938 in Plainfield, NJ, the daughter of the late James and Frances (Gonod) Scott. Susan graduated from Grosse Pointe high School in Michigan and is a graduate of St. Mary's College, Notre Dame, Indiana. She had a long career in social work for the state of Connecticut. She had a lifelong interest in theater, gardening, and loved tennis and sports. She was an avid UCONN women's basketball fan. She is survived by her brother, James Scott of Fairport, NY; her niece, Stephanie Robinson and her husband Brent of Pittsford, NY; her nephew, Michael Scott and his wife Jacqueline of St. Petersburg, FL; her great niece, Madison Scott and many cousins. Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family. For those wishing to make a contribution please select a charity of your choice. For online condolences please visit: www.pietrasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier News from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.