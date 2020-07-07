Susan Welkovits Brown
Susan Welkovits Brown was born April 18, 1961 in Michigan and passed away on July 3, 2020 in New Jersey. She was preceded in death by her adoring parents, George and Anna Welkovits, who, as Holocaust Survivors, emigrated from Hungary in 1956. She was raised in Highland Park, New Jersey, and graduated from Highland Park High School in 1979.
Susie relocated to New York City where she had a long and distinguished career in finance as a client relationship and project manager. She returned to her hometown and married fellow Highland Park High School alumnus Randolph S. Brown. In 2009, they were ecstatic to have beautiful twins, Gabrielle and Gordon. Passionate about her community, Susie served on the Borough Council. She was appointed to the Council in 2012, re-elected twice, and became President in 2015. As a highly respected member, she devoted her efforts to advocating on behalf of the public schools, pedestrian and bicycle access, and combatting antisemitism, among a host of other civic causes.
By far, her proudest accomplishment was being a mother to Gabrielle and Gordon. She loved attending their various sporting events and extracurriculars, and spending time as a family. She will be dearly missed by her husband and children, as well as many generations of loving cousins, dear friends, and the entire Highland Park community.
The immediate family had a graveside service on Monday July 6, 2020 arranged by Goldstein Funeral Chapel. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the following GoFundMe page to cover the family's expenses. GoFundMe: https://gf.me/u/yd3qsm