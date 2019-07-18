Services
Memorial service
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Susanna Birgel


1944 - 2019
Susanna Birgel Obituary
Susanna Birgel

Sewaren - Susanna Birgel, 75 of Sewaren passed away on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at her daughter's home.

Born in Walterboro, SC, Susanna resided in Bayonne before settling in Sewaren 20 years ago. She was a loving mother, and grandmother who will be deeply missed.

Susanna was predeceased by her daughter, Neva Gronowski and granddaughter, Alexandra Helley. Surviving are her daughter, Shari Asiel and grandchildren, Jennifer Helley, Sarah and Kathryn Asiel and Andrew Yanick.

A memorial service will be held on Sunday, July 21, 2019 from 2pm to 5pm at CHUBENKO FUNERAL HOME, 625 Port Reading Avenue, Port Reading.

Published in Home News Tribune on July 18, 2019
