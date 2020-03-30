|
Suzanne Bruno Cassidy, 55, died on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at Morristown Memorial Hospital. Born in Newark, she had been a longtime resident of Dunellen, and was a 1982 graduate of Dunellen High School.
Suzanne was a homemaker and also worked as a caregiver for a number of years. She was a member of the Dunellen United Methodist Church.
She is survived by her husband, Michael V. Cassidy, Sr.; three children, Michael V. Cassidy, Jr., Gina Suzanne Cassidy, and Chloe Ann Cassidy; three sisters, Frani Liccardi, Nicole Bruno and Dana Bruno; her brother, Nick Bruno; her step-mother, Patty Bruno; 32 nieces and nephews and her beloved dog, Mercedes. She was predeceased by her parents, Robert Bruno, Sr. and MaryAnn Bruno, and by her brother, Robert Bruno.
Private services and arrangements are by The Mundy Funeral Home, Dunellen, with interment at Hillside Cemetery, Scotch Plains. A Memorial for Suzanne will be held at a future date.
Published in Courier News from Mar. 30 to Apr. 1, 2020