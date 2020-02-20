|
|
Suzanne K. Hyman
Princeton - Suzanne K. Hyman, founding Managing Editor of Raritan Review, a literary and cultural magazine based at Rutgers University succumbed to both Alzheimer's disease and recently diagnosed pancreatic cancer on February 20, 2020.
Hyman was a graduate of Douglass College, and held a Master's Degree in English Literature from Rutgers University. She was Raritan's Managing Editor for nearly two decades in the 1980's and 1990's. Suzanne Linda Katz was born in New York City to Charles Katz and Ethel Gruber Katz. Hyman and her husband, Professor Ronald T. Hyman, moved to the New Brunswick, NJ area in 1966 when the latter accepted a faculty position at Rutgers' Graduate School of Education. A serious reader and an academic who was engaged in literature, writing, art, and culture her entire life, Hyman worked with Professor Richard Poirier, the magazine's Editor, to engage and publish some of the literary world's most renowned essayists, poets, and critics.
Right up until the end of her life, each day, she read newspapers, magazines, book and art review periodicals, watched foreign and American films, and listened to classical, jazz, world, and country music. She played the piano throughout her lifetime until her illness prevented her from doing so. In her final years of life she most enjoyed watching tennis and listening to the music of Leonard Cohen, Johnny Cash, and the pianist Robert Lincoln, her dear friend of more than 50 years who was also her favorite piano teacher. In addition to her life-long appreciation of Frank Lloyd Wright, Suzanne also developed a pretty big crush on Congressman Adam Schiff.
Suzanne Hyman is survived by her son, photographer, Jonathan C. Hyman, living in Bethel, New York with his wife Gail Rubenfeld, an attorney; daughter, Elana Hollo, an administrative law judge, for the Office of Disability Adjudication Review, and her husband Juha, a photographer, who live in Cheltenham, PA; and daughter, Rachel Hyman, an affordable housing and finance consultant living in Brooklyn, NY. Hyman also leaves behind grandson Matti Hollo and granddaughters Jane Hyman, Naomi Hollo, and Ellie Hollo.
Funeral Services will be held at the Crabiel Parkwest Funeral Chapel, 239 Livingston Avenue, New Brunswick, New Jersey (732-828-2332): 11:00 a.m. February 23rd.
Shiva will be observed at the home of Rachel Hyman in Brooklyn.
Memorial donations may be made in her honor to: Southern Poverty Law Center or PEN America.
Published in Home News Tribune from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020