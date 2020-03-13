|
|
Suzanne Williamson
Suzanne Joy Williamson, nee Gessner, passed away on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 after an illness. She was 72 years old. Born in New Brunswick, New Jersey, she was the daughter of Dr. Gerard Gessner and Ann Joy Chambers. She grew up in Middlesex, New Jersey and settled in North Plainfield, New Jersey in 1978.
She was the beloved wife of Robert Williamson for 49 years. She is survived by him and by her children Kathryn Levis Williamson of California, Elizabeth Donaldson of Virginia, Daniel Williamson of New Jersey and Eric Williamson of Maryland, as well as grandchildren Charlie, Alexander and Archer. She is also survived by brothers Gerard Gessner, Jr. and James Gessner, both of Texas.
A celebration of life will be held later this year. Arrangements are being provided by Middlesex Funeral Home.
Suzanne was president and executive director of Monday Morning, Inc., a professional child care management service. Drawing on her love of children, she became a regionally and nationally renowned speaker on early childhood education and the importance of quality child care.
An important leader in her field, she spearheaded the effort to create National Provider Appreciation Day as the Friday prior to Mother's Day to honor child care providers. She was a past president of both the National Association for Family Child Care and the Coalition of Infant/Toddler Educators. She was a past chairperson of the New Jersey Child Care Advisory Council. She was a founding advisory board member of Campaign New Jersey ~ Better Baby Care. She received the 2007 Aletha R. Wright Award for Excellence in Early Care and Education.
She was a graduate of Middlesex High School and Marymount College of Virginia. She earned her Master of the Arts in Human Development from Pacific Oaks College in Pasadena, California in 2004, and later served there as adjunct faculty.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to the Coalition of Infant/Toddler Educators, www.njcite.org.
Published in Courier News from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020